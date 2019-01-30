As Huawei faces trouble in the West, it could find solace in India

As Huawei comes under pressure in the West over allegations of technology theft and espionage, it may be able to find solace in developing countries where its pricing appeal could trump security concerns.

India is the world's largest smartphone market after China, and remains open to the prospect of using Huawei technology to build ultra-high wireless mobile networks known as 5G. In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government invited the Chinese tech giant to participate in 5G field trials alongside other foreign telecoms companies such as Nokia, Samsung and Ericsson.

The move was significant since the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan had blocked Huawei from their respective 5G networks at the time.

The Shenzhen-based firm may be mired in international controversy over charges that its equipment facilitates surveillance, but it still has a chance of selling 5G equipment in developing countries such as India that are price-sensitive, experts say.

Huawei's 5G equipment strategically benefits India by increasing the range of options for domestic cellular operators, according to Amitendu Palit, a senior fellow specializing in trade and economic policy at the National University of Singapore. Indian telecoms will welcome Huawei's competitive prices, which should be cheaper than the other foreign players, Palit told CNBC.