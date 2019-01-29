US charges against Huawei are not directly tied to trade negotiations with Beijing, expert says

U.S. criminal charges against Huawei are not directly tied to the ongoing trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington, according to one expert who told CNBC that's not how the American legal system works.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday filed criminal charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of its founder and president Ren Zhengfei. The U.S. was seeking Meng's extradition from Canada, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whittaker said.

Those charges came just days before a Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, was set to meet with American officials to reach an agreement on tariffs before a March 1 deadline.

"I don't think that we can say that this is directly tied to the trade negotiations, in that kind of transactional way. That's just not the way the U.S. law enforcement system works, it's not the way the Justice Department works," Robert Williams, executive director at the Paul Tsai China Center in Yale Law School, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.