Fitbit has a new health tracker, but you can only get it through your employer or insurer

Fitbit has recently introduced a new activity and sleep tracker. But unlike it's previous devices, this one is only available if your health plan or employer is signed up with Fitbit.
There was no splashy rollout for the new Fitbit Inspire — just a website with a few details, which some users spotted on their corporate sites.
"These special release trackers are available exclusively through Fitbit corporate, wellness, health plan, and health systems partners and customers of their organizations, participants, and members," Fitbit says on the site. The price isn't listed, as it varies by employer or provider, but Fitbit said it's the company's cheapest device yet.
Fitbit has found the consumer market exceptionally challenging, as the Apple Watch has picked up market share in wearables and China's Xiaomi has emerged as a major player. Fitbit's stock is 68 percent below its IPO price from 2015, and the company's market value is only $1.6 billion. In October, the company posted its first profit in two years, and cited renewed device sales and its enterprise business for the improvement.