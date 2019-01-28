Apple and Aetna are teaming up on a new app to help track and reward healthy behavior

Apple and insurance giant Aetna have teamed up on an iPhone and Apple Watch app that provides rewards, including an option to earn a free Apple Watch, to members who engage in healthy behaviors like getting regular exercise and more hours of sleep. The new app, dubbed Attain, also provides Aetna members who sign up with nudges, such as to get an annual flu shot or take their medication on time.

The two companies have been working together since 2016 on the Attain app, which will be available in the spring of this year.

Aetna, which merged with pharmacy giant CVS in November of 2018, serves tens of millions of people, making it a prime channel to bolster sales of Apple Watch. Those who aren't enrolled in Aetna can access an Apple Watch through other wellness programs, such as United Healthcare's, but Aetna's is different in some other key ways, including its focus on personalization and its relationship with Apple.

Apple has also made clear that health care is a key area of future growth. The company has a variety of health-related initiatives in progress, ranging from software to collect medical information to biomedical sensors.

Earlier this month, Apple's CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer: "I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, "What was Apple's greatest contribution to mankind?" It will be about health."