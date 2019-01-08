Tim Cook teases new Apple services: Our 'greatest contribution' will be 'about health'   

Apple will announce "material" new additions to its growing roster of services in 2019, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC on Tuesday.

"You will see us announce new services this year. There will more things coming," Cook said in an exclusive "Mad Money" interview with Jim Cramer. "I believe it'll be material over time."

The new services will be ones that Apple has "been working on for multiple years," especially in the realm of health care, Cook said. Apple has been investing in health and wellness in recent years as it capitalized on the success of its Watch and hired dozens of doctors to bolster its health technology segment.

"I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, "What was Apple's greatest contribution to mankind?" it will be about health," Cook told Cramer.

With products like its electrocardiogram-equipped Apple Watch, the iPhone maker is bent on "democratizing" health care, Cook said.

"We are taking what has been with the institution and empowering the individual to manage their health. And we're just at the front end of this," he said. "But I do think, looking back, in the future, you will answer that question: Apple's most important contribution to mankind has been in health."

Apple shares climbed 1.91 percent Tuesday, settling at $150.75 a share. In the "Mad Money" interview, Cook also addressed the success of his company's wearable products like the Watch and the AirPods.