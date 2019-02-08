How a tiny country bordering Russia became one of the most tech-savvy societies in the world

For a small country, Estonia has made a big impression on the global stage.

The Baltic nation of just 1.3 million people has attracted the attention of world leaders, academics and venture capitalists thanks to its high-tech digital society.

The numbers speak for themselves: Taxes are completed online in under 5 minutes, 99 percent of the Estonia's public services are available on the web 24 hours a day and nearly one-third of citizens vote via the internet.

"We have a generation who has grown up knowing that you communicate digitally with your school because we have an e-school system, with your doctor because of e-health," Estonia's president Kersti Kaljulaid told CNBC in an interview in Tallinn in August. "You could say the Estonian government offers what normally in the private sector can offer to people."

As governments around the world wrestle with challenges from technology including data collection, artificial intelligence and cyber threats, Estonia might offer a blueprint for how to build a digital society.