Review: The 2019 Ford Edge ST isn't the sporty SUV we wanted it to be

Ford has spent a lot of time and effort building out its lineup of high-end performance vehicles over the past decade, introducing the F-150 Raptor pickup truck, the Shelby Mustang GT350 and the Ford GT supercar.

For driving enthusiasts on a budget, though, the biggest news was the arrival of the Focus ST and Fiesta ST. A decade after the departure of the SVT Focus, Ford's original sporty version of the Focus short for "special vehicle team," Ford is offering an accessible performance brand for its small cars again.