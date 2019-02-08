More people are working "side gigs" outside of their 9-to-5 jobs these days. This can offer them more opportunities to save for retirement and even help them make up for lost time.

Nearly 40 percent of people who hold more than one job say they do so to grow their nest egg, according to recent findings by TD Ameritrade. Around the same share of millennials describe their ideal work arrangement as a combination of traditional and temporary work.

More than 2,000 adults were surveyed toward the end of 2018.

Receive income from more than one place? "Be very goal-focused with your side hustle, instead of spending-focused," said Christine Russell, senior manager of retirement and annuities at TD Ameritrade.

Your first priority should be to contribute enough at your job to get the full company match, if one is available, said Ed Slott, a retirement savings expert. "The company match is free money, so you never want to lose out on that," Slott said.

If you're worried that contributing to that point will leave you with too small a paycheck, your side gig can come in handy, Russell said. "You could increase your contributions into your 401(k) plan at work, because you know you'll have some side gig income to pay that electric bill," she said.