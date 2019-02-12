Cramer's 5 fundamental reasons to stay in the stock market   

Five fundamental trends are working in Wall Street's favor and should keep people invested in the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer argued Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared on some Washington-induced hope.

"I think the facts favor the more hopeful view right now, so it's worth staying in this market, as long as you recognize that if the trade talks break down, then we're going to get a decent decline," Cramer said on "Mad Money."

Cramer, a former hedge fund manager and longtime stock-picker, has seen a number of rifts emerge in this market that have led him to reassert his near-term bullishness.

From Morgan Stanley's bold call that Wall Street will see an "earnings recession" in 2019, to the president's mercurial stance on trade with China, to the daily swings in oil prices, to the bank stocks' underperformance, it's easy for investors to get lost in the shuffle as opposing sides pull stocks every which way, he explained.

So, to offer some clarity to those with a longer-term focus, Cramer flagged five things that can help investors "navigate [their] way through these confusing waters."