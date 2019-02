Nervous? Practice your pitch so it gets easier. "Talk into your phone, talk to a friend, do a mock conversation," Salemi said.

Be ready for a range of responses, from your boss agreeing you are valuable and deserve more to your boss saying the budget just isn't there even though your points are valid.

"Go in knowing you may not get a yes or a no," Salemi said. "The no is usually quick, and a yes will take follow-up."

Be sure to mark your calendar with reminders to ask what the status is. If you do get a raise, ask when it will be implemented, and if it is retroactive.