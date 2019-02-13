Stocks in Asia mostly higher on positive US-China trade sentiment

Major stock markets in Asia closed higher on Wednesday amid positive sentiment on the U.S.-China trade front.

The mainland Chinese markets were higher on the day. The Shenzhen component rose 2.012 percent to close at 8,171.21 and the Shenzhen composite gained 1.872 percent to finish its trading day at 1,389.68. The Shanghai composite recovered from earlier losses to close 1.84 percent higher at 2,721.07.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained more than 1 percent, in its final hour of trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 extended gains from the previous session, rising 1.34 percent to close at 21,144.48 while the Topix index advanced 1.06 percent to finish at 1,589.33. South Korea's Kospi also gained 0.5 percent to close at 2,201.48.

The ASX 200 in Australia, on the other hand, slipped 0.25 to close at 6,063.6. Shares of oil company Beach Energy surged 5.33 percent after it announced increased sales revenue and improved guidance in its half year report for the 2019 financial year.

The broad MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded higher by 0.56 percent at 516.59 as of 3:18 p.m. HK/SIN, holding near levels not seen since early Oct. 2018.