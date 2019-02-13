France is well placed to take the ECB's top job after Draghi

Undoubtedly the biggest question for the future of the euro this year is who's going to be the next president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

President Mario Draghi ends his eight-year mandate in October and market players are anxious to know what direction the central bank will take when his tenure finishes. European officials have told CNBC that a French candidate is well placed to get the top job, but much depends on the upcoming European elections and the subsequent distribution of roles across the EU.

"In principle, (France) is well placed (to get the ECB presidency)," a European official with knowledge of the situation but prefered to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, told CNBC over the phone.