German central bank chief won't rule out running for Mario Draghi's ECB job

Germany's central bank chief won't rule out the possibility of taking one of the top jobs at the European Central Bank (ECB) next year.

Speaking to CNBC in Frankfurt Tuesday, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said: "My position is that all in the Governing Council are of course interested in monetary policy and want to shape monetary policy. That's why we're there … That's why we're discussing together."

Weidmann has long been mentioned as a potential successor to outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi.

The German economist is one of the most vocal members of the ECB's Governing Council and has criticized the slow policy normalization in the euro zone. Last October, for example, Weidmann lambasted the ECB's decision to extend quantitative easing (QE).

However, Weidmann's tendency to be outspoken about the impact of an extended period of monetary stimulus, especially when compared to several of his colleagues, could ultimately hurt his chances of becoming president.