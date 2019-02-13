Activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings is off to a strong start in 2019 thanks to some key new stakes and outperformance of prior investments.

The hedge fund reported on Wednesday that its portfolio is up 24.7 percent this year, easily topping the S&P 500's 9.7 percent return. This follows four-straight years of negative returns for his fund. According to the latest holdings, the fund's biggest stakes include Restaurant Brands, Lowe's, Chipotle, United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing.

In a presentation, Ackman noted that Chipotle, ADP and Starbucks were among the biggest boosters to the fund this year. He also discussed a smaller position in Hilton.