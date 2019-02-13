Huawei places ads in New Zealand newspapers saying 5G ban will hit customers

Huawei has taken out full-page commercials in New Zealand newspapers that compare banning the company from 5G networks to the sport of rugby without the country's famous team.

"5G without Huawei is like rugby without New Zealand," the ad says, warning that "without Huawei, New Zealand will miss out on the most advanced 5G technology available, and consumers may end up paying more for it."

The ad appeared in newspapers and on websites including leading media outlets Stuff.co.nz and The New Zealand Herald this week.

New Zealand's national rugby team the "All Blacks" have held an 89 percent win record since the 2011 World Cup, and have won the World Cup twice.