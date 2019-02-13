Lego launches limited edition clothing line for adults — but you can only buy it on Snapchat

Toymaker Lego is launching an official range of clothes for adults — but they will only be available to buy via Snapchat.

Fans of the famous brick brand will have to use a Snapcode — a QR code for Snapchat — to buy from the fashion range, available from Wednesday. When shoppers scan the code, they'll enter an augmented reality boutique, available to people in the U.S., U.K., France and Germany. Inside the virtual shop will be millennial-friendly requisites such as a DJ booth and arcade machine, and people can browse the clothes that will be displayed on Lego mannequins.

Those in London will also be able to shop via a physical store for one day only. The outlet, on Eastcastle Street in the center of the city, will be empty bar a Snapcode displayed on a plinth that they can scan to shop.