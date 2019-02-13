Here's how to save thousands with credits and deductions on your 2018 tax return

If you're trying to rush your tax return in to the IRS, be sure you don't forget to take an inventory of these last-minute tax breaks.

This season marks the first time taxpayers will submit their returns under the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The law overhauled the tax system, doubling standard deductions, eliminating personal exemptions and limiting itemized deductions.

In turn, some of those deductions – unreimbursed employee costs and tax prep costs, for instance – are no longer available.

But here are a few other breaks that you just might be able to claim.