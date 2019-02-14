As information increasingly drives economies, China is set to overtake the US in race for data

China will generate more data than the United States by 2025 as it pushes into new technologies such as the so-called Internet of Things, according to a new report.

Data created and replicated in China will outpace the global average by 3 percent annually, a study from the International Data Corporation and data storage firm Seagate found. The report said in 2018, China generated about 7.6 zettabytes of data and that number will grow to 48.6ZB in 2025. A zettabyte is approximately around a trillion gigabytes, which is a commonly used measure today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. generated about 6.9ZB of data last year. That number is predicted to be about 30.6ZB in 2025.

This all matters because information is increasingly seen as the currency upon which the global economy relies.