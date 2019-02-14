'Insane,' 'racketeering' and 'reckless': Russia's reactions to tougher US sanctions

Russia has rebuked proposals from U.S. senators for tougher sanctions on its banking and energy sectors, with Kremlin officials calling them "insane", "reckless" and tantamount to "racketeering."

Commenting on a new bill proposed by U.S. legislators on Wednesday to introduce a range of tougher sanctions on Russia, for its meddling in the 2016 election and aggressive actions towards Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the measures were like "racketeering attacks."

"The government has already developed and adopted a number of effective measures to hedge against such possible racketeering attacks," Peskov said, Russian news agency Tass reported, when responding to the question about the impact of possible new U.S. sanctions for the Russian economy.

"This policy sometimes borders on racketeering. I mean various provisions of the draft law aimed at disrupting various energy projects of Russian companies, undermining the activities of Russian banks with state participation," Peskov stressed.