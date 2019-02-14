Billionaire Richard Branson: Taxing the extremely wealthy like me 'makes sense'

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson said Thursday that taxing the rich "makes sense," arguing the extremely affluent have a responsibility to tackle some of the biggest problems in the world, including wealth disparities.

"People like myself are incredibly fortunate," the Virgin Group founder told CNBC's Morgan Brennan in an interview. "I suspect there should be higher taxes for the wealthy around the world and I don't think they would object to that."

Branson — with a net worth of $4.1 billion, according to Forbes — is part of the growing circle of elite business leaders questioning wealth disparity in the world. He said that governments need to get taxes from "somewhere" while helping the middle class and poor.

Democrats such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing the wealthy to pay their "fair share of taxes." Warren — who on Saturday formally launched her 2020 Democratic run for president — is proposing an additional 2 percent tax every year on households with assets over $50 million and 3 percent on households with assets over $1 billion. Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman firebrand, wants a 70 percent marginal tax rate on income above $10 million.

The announcements have made the GOP, and the rich, jittery. Former Rep. Jeb Hensarling — a Republican who represented Texas from 2003 until the new Congress was seated this year — said on CNBC, "I am fearful of it because in America we do not traditionally vilify success. We celebrate success."

— CNBC's Michelle Fox contributed to this report.