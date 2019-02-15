Asia Markets

Asia stocks set to slip following fears of slowing US economy

  • Australian shares were largely flat in early trade.
  • Futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower after the release of U.S. retail data in December came in as a "shocker."

Asia markets were poised to see declines at the open following the overnight release of U.S. retail data which saw the sector seeing its biggest drop in nearly a decade.

Australia's ASX 200 was largely flat in early trade as the sectors traded mixed. The energy subindex rose 0.85 percent as oil shares mostly rose following Thursday's gain in crude prices. Santos gained 1.2 percent, Woodside Petroleum advanced 1.38 percent and Beach Energy jumped 3.52 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,990, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,139.71.

US retail numbers a 'shocker'

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.27 percent to close at 2,745.72 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 103.88 points to finish its trading day at 25,439.39. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, edged up by 0.1 percent to close at 7,426.95.

The moves stateside came on the back of U.S. retail sales in December coming in far below expectations.

U.S. retail sales fell 1.2 percent in December, marking their biggest monthly drop since September 2009, according to The Commerce Department. The department also said retail sales fell 0.9 percent in December when excluding gasoline station sales.

"The main news has been the 'unbelievable' and shocking US retail sales release for December," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note. "Many analysts were left dumbfounded by the release."

"The equity meltdown? Maybe there is something in that perhaps, as there was from the apparent inability of seasonal adjustment factors to cope with the now-pervasive bring forward of (on line) sales into November from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Perhaps revisions are pending," de Garis said.

The economist also said the data release could "open a risk the US economy might be slowing faster than commonly expected," as it came along with a further increase in jobless claims.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.018 after touching an earlier high of 97.285.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.50 against the dollar after seeing lows around 111 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7103 after seeing lows around $0.708 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

