Asia stocks set to slip following fears of slowing US economy

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.27 percent to close at 2,745.72 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 103.88 points to finish its trading day at 25,439.39. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, edged up by 0.1 percent to close at 7,426.95.

The moves stateside came on the back of U.S. retail sales in December coming in far below expectations.

U.S. retail sales fell 1.2 percent in December, marking their biggest monthly drop since September 2009, according to The Commerce Department. The department also said retail sales fell 0.9 percent in December when excluding gasoline station sales.

"The main news has been the 'unbelievable' and shocking US retail sales release for December," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note. "Many analysts were left dumbfounded by the release."

"The equity meltdown? Maybe there is something in that perhaps, as there was from the apparent inability of seasonal adjustment factors to cope with the now-pervasive bring forward of (on line) sales into November from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Perhaps revisions are pending," de Garis said.

The economist also said the data release could "open a risk the US economy might be slowing faster than commonly expected," as it came along with a further increase in jobless claims.