China's inflation slows in January

China's Consumer Price Index missed expectations in January coming in at 1.7 percent higher than a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting CPI to come in at 1.9 percent higher on year. December CPI — a gauge of prices for goods and services — rose 1.9 percent over the same period.

Meanwhile, producer inflation rose 0.1 percent from a year ago, compared with a 0.2 percent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. December PPI rose 0.9 percent on-year.

The data comes as a new round of talks in Beijing this week as the world's two largest economies renewed efforts to reach a deal to defuse trade tensions