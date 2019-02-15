Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: This single statement by Nvidia speaks volumes

  • CNBC's Jim Cramer seconds Nvidia's call for more computing and explains why investors have reason to believe in the stock's bottom.
  • The "Mad Money" host also sits down with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Zoetis.
  • In the lightning round, Cramer revealed his pick between two top gaming stocks.
Cramer's Remix: This single statement by Nvidia speaks volumes   

Investors can trust that Nvidia's stock has bottomed following its upbeat earnings report for a few key reasons, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday after the chipmaker's shares gained 1.82 percent.

The first is CEO Jensen Huang's own outlook for his industry, which he put quite simply on the post-earnings conference call: "The world needs more computing."

"That simple statement is the main reason why I believe Nvidia can ultimately turn things around," Cramer said on "Mad Money."

Following several months of sharp declines in Nvidia's shares — tied largely to a breakdown in cryptocurrency mining, a gaming slowdown in China and slower-than-expected data center build-out — Cramer could understand why investors might be wary.

Cramer's trade-tinged game plan

Cramer suggests that investors don't underestimate the importance of a U.S.-China trade deal as negotiations pick back up in Washington, D.C. next week.

President Donald Trump has signaled that he may hold off of hiking tariffs on Chinese imports as time inches closer to a March 1 agreement deadline. Stocks rallied, including many in the tech and retail sectors, Friday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 443 points. It's a hint that economies around the world could return to sustainable global growth, Cramer said.

Wall Street watchers may be skeptical if a trade agreement between the world's largest economies would actually stop earnings from shrinking, but Cramer said there are a number of signs that a deal could give a boost to companies with exposure to China.

"If we get a deal ... I think the stocks of many international companies, or companies in other words that are based here that sell internationally, can rally because at this point the earnings estimates are too low," he said. "A trade deal translates into higher earnings and higher earnings almost always lead to higher stock prices."

Bringing tech to health care

Johnson & Johnson's collaboration with Apple on the Apple Watch will be a pivotal step in detecting heart irregularities that could lead to much more serious conditions, Johnson & Johnson chief Alex Gorsky told Cramer in an interview.

"One of the most exciting parts of my job right now is to see the technology that's usually equated with California and the West Coast, whether it's AI, machine learning [or] robotics, ... more and more being integrated into health care," said Gorsky, the chairman and CEO.

That's certainly the case with Johnson & Johnson and Apple's new partnership. The two giants are using the Watch in a cardiovascular health study to see how it impacts early detection of atrial fibrillation, or heart flutters, which can lead to stroke and other debilitating conditions. AFib, as it's known colloquially, affects some 33 million people worldwide.

Apple already introduced an electrocardiogram feature for the Watch in December, marking the first release of a mass-market product with an ECG. But there has been some debate around its accuracy, which this tie-up could help improve.

More run in Zoetis?

Most families that have pets see them as a part of the family. When owners treat cats and dogs as if they are owe of their children, the costs of health care tend to spike, Cramer said.

That's where Zoetis comes in. Cramer checked in with the CEO on Friday, who said the pet trend is now hitting countries that hadn't been companion-animal-friendly until recently.

"Brazil is growing very fast also. It has always been very strong in livestock — beef, pork, poultry. Now it's becoming a country where a companion animal is very important," Juan Ramon Alaix told Cramer.

Cramer tracks the delivery wars

Cramer also checked in on the food delivery industry, where GrubHub was once the undisputed leader. But with competitors including Square's Caviar, Uber Eats and DoorDash flocking to meet demand, he's getting a bit worried about GrubHub's chances.

"The delivery space is starting to feel mighty crowded," the "Mad Money" host said, adding that the intense rivalries have him wondering if the easy money has already been made in these stocks.

"When GrubHub had the online delivery industry pretty much to itself, its stock was a huge winner," he said. "Now, though, they've got all these competitors nipping at their heels, their market share is waning, and so is their profitability. And it's not just GrubHub — this is a case where too many cooks spoil the pot. Delivery may be booming, you may love it, but that doesn't mean there's a good way to invest in it."

Lightning round: EA's comeback

In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his responses to callers' stock questions:

Activision Blizzard Inc.: "Look, they had the bounce. I'm not saying that it was necessarily a bounce that wasn't deserved, because the company is not as bad. But it's now kind of settled in. I think I'd rather own EA on the way up than that, frankly."

PCM Inc.: "To me, that seems like a copycat company. Kind of an online mall. I have to say that I would ka-ching, ka-ching."

