Goldman Sachs expects Brexit talks to go right down to the wire

Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May is running down the clock with Brexit talks, Goldman Sachs said on Friday.

With six weeks to go before the U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU, the political and economic future of the world's fifth-largest economy remains as uncertain as ever.

That's because unless May can get a Brexit deal approved by a majority of U.K. lawmakers over the coming weeks, she will either have to ask the bloc to delay the process or thrust the country into chaos by leaving without a deal.

"In our view, the Prime Minister will repeatedly try to defer the deﬁnitive parliamentary vote on her negotiated Brexit deal, and the intensiﬁcation of tail risks will continue to play a role in incentivising the eventual ratiﬁcation of that deal in a divided House of Commons," Goldman said in a note to clients on Friday.