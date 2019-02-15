If you've stashed some cash in a savings account, this is your time to shine.

Signs of rising inflation, which pushed the Fed into hiking rates beginning in 2015, are finally having a significant effect on the annual percentage yield banks pay consumers on their money.

As a result of the increase, savings rates are now more than 2.4 percent, up from 0.1 percent, on average, before the Federal Reserve started increasing its benchmark rate in 2015. (You can earn even more with certificates of deposit.)

"If you're not earning upwards of 2 percent on an online bank then you're really missing out," said Mandi Woodruff, MagnifyMoney's executive editor.

In 2018, high-yielding savings accounts even outperformed the stock market for the first time in over a decade.

"Cash was the lone investment class to generate positive returns in 2018," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Anytime markets are volatile, it's the money you have tucked away that helps you sleep at night."