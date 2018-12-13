MutualOne Bank, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, offers a 19-month online CD with a 3.04 percent return. You'll need to deposit at least $500.

Virtual Bank has a 2-year CD with a 3.06 percent annual return. The minimum deposit is $10,000.

Synchrony Bank offers a 2-year CD with a 2.8 percent return, and a minimum deposit of $2,000.

Capital One and American Express have 2-year CDs with no minimum deposit and a 2.7 percent interest rate.

People generally can withdraw their CD interest at any time, however there are penalties for digging into your principal. That can be useful, Patricia Seaman, senior director of marketing and communications at the National Endowment for Financial Education, told CNBC in a previous interview.

"If it helps you to think, 'I can't get that money,' it's worth it," Seaman said.

Still, savers should look for CDs with the lowest penalties, said Allan Roth, founder of financial advisory firm Wealth Logic. That way, they can match the benefit of a high-interest savings account without the restrictions of a CD. "If you need the money, you break the CD," Roth said.