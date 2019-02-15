President Donald Trump said Friday that he anticipated his national emergency declaration would be rejected by multiple federal courts but ultimately upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In blunt remarks, delivered in the White House Rose Garden, Trump outlined a legal strategy based on the playbook his administration used to successfully defend its travel ban.

"We will have a national emergency, and we will then be sued, and they will sue us in the 9th Circuit, even though it shouldn't be there, and we will possibly get a bad ruling, and then we will get another bad ruling, and then we will end up in the Supreme Court," Trump said, his voice animated by an annoyed lilt.

Good-governance groups have already promised litigation over the president's emergency declaration, which the White House has said is necessary on humanitarian and national security grounds. Trump seemed to downplay that reasoning Friday by saying he "didn't need to do this, but I'd rather do it much faster."