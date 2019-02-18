Top Apple analyst Kuo outlines the new products he thinks Apple will launch this year

A top Apple analyst who has correctly outlined the company's product launches in the past has a new forecast for Apple's 2019 releases.

TF Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple will launch "three all-new design products," including a new MacBook Pro laptop with either a 16-inch or 16.5-inch display, a new 31.6-inch 6k3k monitor and a Mac Pro, according to the Feb. 17 note. Apple has already confirmed that it's building a new Mac Pro desktop computer, so that's not too much of a surprise.

Kuo reiterated that he believes Apple will release two new iPad Pros this year, a new regular iPad to replace the 9.7-inch model but with a larger 10.2-inch screen and a new iPad mini.

He also predicted Apple will unveil three new iPhones. Two will have OLED screens that measure 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches, while a third will have a 6.1-inch LCD, Kuo thinks. That's similar to Apple's 2018 strategy. The iPhones may have bigger batteries, improved Face ID and a "frosted glass" casing, which is something we haven't seen before. They're said to pack ultra-wide band wireless for improved navigation indoors.

Kuo believes Apple has a few products coming in the first half of this year, including the long-awaited AirPower charger that was supposed to launch in 2018. Apple completely removed all mention of AirPower from its site, suggesting the product might have been scrapped entirely. It would allow customers to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

And speaking of AirPods, Kuo predicts Apple will launch a new model with wireless charging and improved Bluetooth in the first half of 2019, too.