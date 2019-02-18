Asia markets set to gain as US-China trade talks move to Washington

Asia markets were poised for a higher open on Monday morning, with trade talks between the U.S. and China set to continue in Washington this week after last week's high-level meetings in Beijing.
Australia's ASX 200 was higher by 0.75 percent in early trade as most sectors saw gains.The heavily weighted financial subindex rose 0.6 percent as shares of the county's so-called Big Four banks advanced. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 0.52 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.72 percent, Westpac climbed up by 0.69 percent and National Australia Bank added 0.54 percent.
In Japan, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,245, compared to the benchmark index's last close at 20,900.63.