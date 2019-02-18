Asia Markets

Asia markets set to gain as US-China trade talks move to Washington

  • Stocks in Australia were higher in early trade.
  • Futures pointed to a positive open for Japan's Nikkei 225.
  • The U.S. and China are set to continue trade negotiations in Washington this week.

Asia markets were poised for a higher open on Monday morning, with trade talks between the U.S. and China set to continue in Washington this week after last week's high-level meetings in Beijing.

Australia's ASX 200 was higher by 0.75 percent in early trade as most sectors saw gains.The heavily weighted financial subindex rose 0.6 percent as shares of the county's so-called Big Four banks advanced. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 0.52 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.72 percent, Westpac climbed up by 0.69 percent and National Australia Bank added 0.54 percent.

In Japan, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,245, compared to the benchmark index's last close at 20,900.63.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Trade talks set to continue

Following a round of negotiations in Beijing last week, trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to continue in Washington this week. Both parties had reported progress following the five days of negotiations last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House news conference, said Washington was closer than ever before to "having a real trade deal" with Beijing and that he would be "honored" to remove tariffs if an agreement can be reached. He added, however, that the talks were "very complicated."

Trump also reiterated the possibility of extending the Mar. 1 deadline. Additional tariffs on Chinese goods might go into effect if Washington and Beijing fail to reach a deal by the date.

"U.S. and Chinese news are reporting slightly different rates of progress on key trade talks held on Friday and over the weekend," strategists from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.904 after seeing highs above 97.3 last week.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.51 against the dollar after seeing lows of around 111 in the previous week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7140 after seeing lows of about $0.705 last week.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NAB
---
WBC
---
CBA
---
ANZ
---
AUD/USD
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NIKKEI
---
ASX 200
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---