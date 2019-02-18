Asia markets set to gain as US-China trade talks move to Washington

Following a round of negotiations in Beijing last week, trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to continue in Washington this week. Both parties had reported progress following the five days of negotiations last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House news conference, said Washington was closer than ever before to "having a real trade deal" with Beijing and that he would be "honored" to remove tariffs if an agreement can be reached. He added, however, that the talks were "very complicated."

Trump also reiterated the possibility of extending the Mar. 1 deadline. Additional tariffs on Chinese goods might go into effect if Washington and Beijing fail to reach a deal by the date.

"U.S. and Chinese news are reporting slightly different rates of progress on key trade talks held on Friday and over the weekend," strategists from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.