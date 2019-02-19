Dow set to fall | Bernie Sanders launches 2020 bid | Apple reorders priorities

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders this morning launched a second campaign for the White House, four years after surprising Democrats with a strong bid for the party's 2016 nomination. (NPR)



Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to unveil today a universal child care plan that would guarantee all American families access to child care. (AP)



President Donald Trump added a new round of senior-level hires to his re-election team, continuing an early push to build out his campaign and preserve a clear path to the Republican nomination in 2020. (WSJ)

California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit, claiming "there's not a basis" for the president's national emergency declaration to bypass Congress to build a wall along the nation's southern border. (CNBC)

A new round of talks between the U.S. and China to resolve their trade war takes place in Washington today, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week. Negotiations last week in Beijing ended with no-deal. (CNBC)

President Trump says "a new day is coming in Latin America," as he sought to rally support among the largest Venezuelan community in the U.S. for opposition leader Juan Guaido. (AP)

Roger Stone, a longtime Trump confidant and friend, apologized for an Instagram post showing crosshairs near the federal judge presiding over the criminal case against him. (CNBC)

The founder of the Chinese technology giant Huawei is accusing the U.S. of having political motivations in leveling criminal charges against the company and his daughter, a top Huawei executive. (NY Times)

The union that represents American Airlines (AAL) has demanded an investigation into a skit that surfaced over the weekend depicting cabin crew singing "Big Spender" to a man portraying a high-paying customer. (CNBC)



* FAA investigates Southwest over baggage weight discrepancies (WSJ)

Honda Motor (HMC) plans to shut down its only British factory in 2021. The automaker said the decision was based on global market conditions and was unrelated to Brexit. (NY Times)

Facebook (FB) "intentionally and knowingly" violated U.K. data privacy and anti-competition laws and urgently needs to be regulated and investigated, according to a scathing new report by British lawmakers. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is shaking up leadership and reordering priorities across its services, artificial intelligence, hardware, and retail divisions as it works to reduce the company's reliance on iPhone sales. (WSJ)



A top Apple analyst who has correctly outlined the company's product launches in the past has a new forecast for Apple's 2019 releases, including new Mac computers, iPads, and three new iPhones. (CNBC)

Another winter storm is making its way across the country. By tomorrow, the threat for heavy snow, ice, and dangerous travel expands across the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Mid Atlantic and the Northeast. (USA Today)