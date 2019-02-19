The much anticipated remake of the cult classic sci-fi novel "Dune" finally got a release date last week, but the film's Nov. 20, 2020, trip to theaters is upending another popular franchise's next movie.

"Fantastic Beasts 3," the third installment of five in the prequel "Harry Potter" saga, had long been expected to be released in 2020, but likely won't hit the big screen until 2021.

Back in 2014, Warner Bros. announced a slate of the studio's upcoming features, two of which were simply titled as "Untitled WB Event." One was for Nov. 16, 2018, which ultimately was "Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald" and the other, November 20, 2020, was suspected to be the third installment.

Warner Bros. spokesman Paul McGuire told CNBC that the company had not officially announced November 2020 as the release date for "Fantastic Beasts 3."

In January, Deadline was the first to report that production, which had been scheduled for July, wouldn't take place until late autumn. It was unclear at that time if the push would affect the film's potential release date. It now appears that it has.

It's not entirely surprising that Warner Bros. is taking its time with "Fantastic Beasts 3." The second film "Crimes of Grindelwald" was widely panned and brought in the lowest box office haul in the U.S. and internationally of any "Harry Potter" film. It made only $160 million domestically and just under $500 million in foreign markets. While the international box office helped boost the film over its $200 million production budget, it's a paltry showing compared with the rest of the franchise.

Two years ago, moviegoers worldwide shelled out more than $814 million to see "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," the first film in the series — and that's not counting the $58 million spent on DVD and Blu-ray copies of the film.

Not to mention, the final film in the original series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," alone garnered more than $1.3 billion at the box office in 2011.