Former White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short will return to the Trump administration as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff.

Pence confirmed the news in a tweet, following earlier reporting from CNBC and The New York Times.

"Marc will be joining the Office of the Vice President in March and we look forward to welcoming him to our great @VP Team!" Pence said in the tweet.

Short will replace longtime Pence advisor Nick Ayers, who left the administration at the end of 2018. Ayers had turned down an offer to become Trump's chief of staff after the departure of retired Marine Gen. John Kelly.

Short did not immediately return a request for comment.

The New York Times reported that Short's new position was announced at Pence's staff meeting Tuesday morning.

Short was a key point of contact between the White House and members of Congress. He was closely involved with the passage of Trump's signature tax reform plan and pushing through the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

After he left the administration last summer, Short joined the University of Virginia on a one-year fellowship. The appointment was greeted by protests from faculty and alumni who condemned the Trump administration.

Short's return to the administration comes as the Trump campaign and White House gear up for what will likely be a tough 2020 re-election campaign.

President Donald Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday that it is beefing up the communications shop with the additions of former Republican National Committee press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Pence press secretary Marc Lotter.

CNBC first reported on the campaign looking to load up its communications team going into the next election.