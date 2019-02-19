When you start earning steady income, it can feel as momentous as going from crawling to walking. You might be able to afford to dine at a restaurant you previously couldn't, or maybe you can finally pay your bills on time or consider renting an apartment that better suits you.

As these new possibilities present themselves, remember that it's also a great time to position yourself for long-term financial security.

"To me, money equals choices," said Kathryn Hauer, a certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors. "If you focus on the idea that money lets you make choices that make your life better, it's a good way to encourage yourself to do things now for your future self."