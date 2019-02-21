Consumer debt hits $4 trillion

The average American has a credit card balance of $4,293, according to the latest Experian data. Total credit card debt is also at its highest point ever, surpassing $1 trillion, the Federal Reserve found.
Now, more than 1 in 3 people — or 86 million Americans — said they're afraid they'll max out their credit card when making a large purchase, according to a WalletHub credit cards survey. (Most of those polled considered a large purchase as anything over $100.)
At the same time, credit card interest rates have never been higher. The average card interest rate is currently 17.41 percent, according to CreditCards.com's latest report. That's up from 16.15 percent one year earlier and 15.22 percent two years ago.
And still, credit card delinquency rates, or late payments over 90 days past due, remain relatively low although rates have been slowly rising in the last few years.
Meanwhile, outstanding student loan debt has tripled over the last decade and is now $1.5 trillion. A college education is now the second-largest expense an individual is likely to make in a lifetime — right after purchasing a home.
More from Personal Finance:
This simple banking move can multiply your money
Here's how to figure out your net worth
Got debt? Your boss wants to help with that
Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.