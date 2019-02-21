Here are 5 ways the super-rich manage to pay lower taxes

The more money you make, the more taxes you pay — right?

Not necessarily.

While the U.S. tax code is structured so that high earners pay a higher tax rate, the ultra-wealthy often take advantage of laws that enable them to lower their effective tax rate.

"In general, America's wealthy are different when it comes to tax planning because of the options they may have with categorizing the assets they hold," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group and co-author of "Avalanche: The 9 Principles for Uncovering True Wealth."

"Their net worth often presents opportunities when tax planning to help protect their assets," he added.