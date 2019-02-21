Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nike, Coca-Cola, Cheesecake Factory & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:

Career Education Corporation —The for-profit education company reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share and revenue for the fourth quarter, sending its stock up more than 21 percent. The company's full-year operating income guidance also topped analyst expectations.

Community Health Systems — Shares of Community Health Systems surged more than 13 percent after the hospital conglomerate reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Its revenue grew 13 percent to $3.453 billion, beating Wall Street consensus' $3.383 billion, according to Refinitiv. Although the company posted a $0.42 loss per share, the result was better than the estimate of $0.6 loss per share.

Avis Budget Group — Shares of Avis Budget surged 16.56 percent after the car rental company posted fourth-quarter results that easily beat analyst expectations. The company reported earnings of 53 cents per share, blowing past an estimate of 37 cents, according to Refinitiv. Avis' revenue also beat estimates.

Kandi Technologies Group — Shares of the Chinese electric car maker rose nearly 7 percent, adding to a 34.3 percent gain from the previous session. Kandi recently got approval to import two of its electric cars to the U.S.

Cheesecake Factory — Shares of Cheesecake Factory were up 6.43 percent after the company said fourth-quarter comparable store sales grew by 1.9 percent, topping an estimate of 0.8 percent.

Domino's Pizza — Domino's Pizza shares dropped more than 9 percent after delivering fourth-quarter results that disappointed investors. The company's adjusted earnings per share missed a Refinitiv estimate by 7 cents; its same-store sale also grew by 2.4 percent versus expected growth of 4.1 percent.

Nike — Shares of Nike dropped 1.34 percent after Zion Williamson, a star basketball player at Duke University, broke his shoe less than a minute into a highly anticipated game against the University of North Carolina. The break led Williamson to sprain his right knee and was unable to continue playing the game.

Coca-Cola — Coca-Cola shares rose nearly 1 percent after the company raised its annual dividend to 40 cents from 39 cents a share. The company also said it will buy back 150 million shares once the current 500 million share buyback program is completed.

Boston Beer – Shares of the Sam Adams brewer surged more than 13 percent Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Though quarterly revenue come in below Wall Street estimates, the company issued an upbeat outlook for 2019, forecasting an 8 to 13 percent increase in shipments. The stock is on pace for its best day of trading since July 2017.

—CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab, Yun Li and JR Reed contributed to this report.