Chinese tourism growth slows during the Lunar New Year holiday

Tourism growth in China slowed during this year's major Spring Festival holiday, indicating overall sentiment around the economy has yet to turn around.

Chinese New Year is typically spent visiting relatives, but as one of China's few major public holiday seasons, it has increasingly become a popular time to travel. This year, the work holiday officially ran the first full week of February. Tuesday, the 15th day from the start of the Lunar New Year, marked the traditional end of the celebrations.

The closely watched Chinese consumer has become a significant force in overseas travel.

An increasing number of merchants overseas have adopted Chinese mobile pay, while many retailers have employed Mandarin-speaking staff. Within China, economic slowdown and uncertainty around issues such as the U.S.-China trade tensions have already put some pause on big-ticket purchases.

Car sales fell for a seventh straight month in January, data this week showed. The auto sector — a major part of the Chinese economy — is watched as a barometer on how much consumers are willing to spend.