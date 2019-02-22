A wealth of investing knowledge awaits at the Warren Buffett archive

Each year in early May, tens of thousands of Warren Buffett disciples come to Omaha for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, featuring a marathon 6-hour question-and-answer session with Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger.

They cover a wide variety of topics, including how they make their investment decisions. They emphasize that you should buy a stock for the long term, the way you would buy a business or a farm. To them, a stock is not something that that should be traded for a quick profit.

For decades, the only way to see and hear them was to be in the room itself. Until live streaming began in 2016, those attending, including journalists, were not allowed to make or release any video or audio recordings.

The company, however, had been making its own recordings since 1994. In 2017, Berkshire made the tapes available to CNBC. They now form the core of the Warren Buffett Archive, with 130 hours of searchable video, synchronized to around 2800 pages of transcripts.

Each year has its own page, with videos and transcripts of the complete morning and afternoon sessions, a highlight reel, and more than a dozen video of clips on a variety of topics.

The archive also includes a selection of CNBC interviews over the years, collections of curated clips on subjects like Buffett's changing views on technology stocks, why he says you should "never bet against America," and his 60-year friendship with Munger. There's also an extensive set of clips featuring their wit, wisdom, and some very funny stories.

A timeline covers the key events that shaped Buffett's personal and investing life and a Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Tracker shows reported holdings of publicly-traded U.S. stocks.



Tune in Monday, February 25, as Warren Buffett joins Becky Quick for a special edition of Squawk Box.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.