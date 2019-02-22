European markets open slightly lower amid US-China trade talks

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade negotiations, with little more than a week left before a U.S-imposed deadline for an agreement with China expires.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday. The meeting follows reports that both sides have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their protracted dispute.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, edged 0.1 percent lower.

Back in Europe, investors are likely to watch out for another batch of economic data.

Germany's Ifo economic institute is expected to publish a key business climate index for February at around 9 a.m. London time. The euro zone's largest economy will also release an assessment of current market conditions at the same time.

In corporate news, easyJet and Pearson are both expected to report their latest quarterly earnings results on Friday.