The winner of the prestigious best picture award at this year's Oscars will get a bump at the box office — but it probably won't be huge.

Following their respective nominations in January, "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" all resurfaced at cinemas, with theater owners hoping to capitalize on the buzzworthy films. "Roma," a Netflix film, was the only feature that did not get a big screen re-release.

Since their relaunch, six of the seven films have made money at the box office, with "Black Panther" riding a wave of moviegoers that flocked to free screenings in honor of Black History Month. Thus far, "Green Book" has had the biggest haul of the group, taking in $24.5 million after its nomination. "Bohemian Rhapsody" earned an additional $9.7 million, while "The Favourite" took in $8.4 million and "Vice" cored $6.8 million.