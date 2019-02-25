We're in the thick of tax season, but there are still opportunities for procrastinators to save a few bucks.

The clock is ticking down to April 15, the deadline by which most filers must turn in their 2018 tax returns.

It's been a remarkable season so far.

It's the first time taxpayers will submit returns under the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the legislative overhaul that increased the standard deduction to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married joint filers, eliminated personal exemptions and curbed certain itemized deductions.

Further, the average refund is down compared to last year. Eligible filers received an average tax refund of $2,640, down 16.7 percent from the year-ago period, according to the IRS.

If you're waiting to file, here's an incentive to get started: You still have a window to save on your 2018 taxes.

Here are three last-minute opportunities to consider — and one that can get you ahead for next year.