Here's why your tax refund could be smaller than last year

If you were unhappy with your tax refund this year, take a moment and review your return. It could save you a headache in 2020.

For the first time, taxpayers are submitting their returns under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect last year.

The filing season only kicked off on Jan. 28, but some early filers are finding that they're either owing the IRS or they'll be receiving a smaller refund.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), who sponsored the tax overhaul as it made its way through Congress, told CNBC on Thursday that filers' refunds are smaller for 2018 because they got their money in their paychecks.

He said filers can retool their tax withholding at work using Form W-4.

"People can go at work, fine-tune how much they want in their weekly or monthly paycheck and what they want in their refund," Brady told CNBC.