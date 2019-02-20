Here's why getting exactly zero back from the IRS might be a good thing

Forget about that gigantic refund: What you really want from the IRS is a tax balance of exactly zero and no big check.

That's because hitting zero with the taxman — that is, neither owing a balance nor receiving a refund — is an indication that you paid exactly the amount of tax liability you owed.

A select group of taxpayers managed to hit that goal during the 2016 tax year, according to SmartAsset's analysis of IRS data.

Montana happens to be home to the greatest number of filers who owed nothing and received nothing in return from the IRS.

Indeed, 7.78 percent of returns from residents in that state showed that they exactly paid their liability, the personal finance website found.