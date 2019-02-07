If you failed to withhold enough tax in 2018, the IRS has a nasty surprise for you

We're only in the second week of tax season — and some filers are already in for a nasty surprise from the IRS.

This spring marks the first time taxpayers are submitting returns under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect in last year.

Though the 2018 filing season only started on Jan. 28, some early filers are discovering that they either owe the IRS or they'll be getting a smaller-than-expected refund from the taxman.

They took to Twitter to air their grievances.

These taxpayers aren't alone, either.

About 30 million people, or 21 percent of U.S. taxpayers, are expected to owe money to the IRS this tax season, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office, a legislative agency that provides data to Congress.

Here's who might expect a tax bill or a smaller refund this spring and why.