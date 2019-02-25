Macron's popularity recovers as support for 'Yellow Vest' dwindles

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity is rising again according to the latest opinion poll, showing a recovery from a personal low seen during the "Yellow Vest" protests.

In February, 32 percent of French people consider Macron to be a good president, according to the latest opinion poll by Odoxa, up from a low of 27 percent seen in December when civil unrest and anti-Macron sentiment gripped Paris and wider France.

The "Yellow Vest" protests started in November in rural France initially as a reaction against proposed fuel tax increases (protestors wore the fluorescent yellow vests French motorists are obliged to carry in their cars) but they morphed into wider discontent with former investment banker Macron's leadership and policies, and a perceived drop in French living standards.

Protests in Paris and other cities have been frequently marred by violence and vandalism although in recent weeks the protest movement has lost some steam and splintered into left-wing and right-wing factions. As protests took place for the 15th consecutive week last weekend, an estimated 46,600 people took part - down from the hundreds of thousands seen before Christmas.

Public support for the protests has also waned. The Odoxa poll, conducted on February 20 for several French media outlets, showed that 55 percent of the 1,004 adults surveyed thought the protests should stop. This is the first time a distinct majority has been in favor of a stop to the protest movement (last month 49 percent believed the protests should stop).