Republican Mark Harris will not run in North Carolina House special election after fraud probe

Republican Mark Harris will not run in a special U.S. House election in North Carolina brought about by allegations of election fraud against an operative his campaign employed last year, he announced Tuesday.

The pastor cited his health in declining to run for Congress again in North Carolina's 9th District. Harris said he has a "necessary surgery" scheduled in March. He has suffered from health issues including a blood infection in January and appeared weary during four days of hearings last week on voting irregularities.

"Given my health situation, the need to regain full strength, and the timing of this surgery the last week of March, I have decided not to file in the new election for Congressional District 9," Harris said in a statement.

Democrat Dan McCready, who trailed Harris in November's general election before the state ordered a new race, has already declared his candidacy in the special election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has not yet set new dates for primary or special elections. The 9th District race is the country's last undecided House contest from last year.

The accusations of absentee ballot tampering against McCrae Dowless, who worked for the Harris campaign, could have dragged on the pastor's campaign in another election. In announcing he will not run, Harris endorsed Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing for the seat.

The nonpartisan elections handicapper Cook Political Report considers the district a toss-up.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

