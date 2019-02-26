Here are the top 5G smartphones released so far

It's hard to find a company that is not touting 5G at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this year.

Telecommunications companies, chipmakers and smartphone firms are all showcasing their latest technology at the trade show as they compete to roll out fifth-generation wireless networks.

5G promises faster speeds and lower latency, increasing download speeds for consumers and boosting technologies like autonomous cars and the internet of things.

So far 5G's rollout has been limited, but many smartphone makers insist their devices will be ready to go to market later this year. Here's a look at the 5G phones that have been released so far.