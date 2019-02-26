Here are the top 5G smartphones released so far

Share

Mobile World Congress

Here are the top 5G smartphones released so far

464840923DR025_MOBILE_WORLD
Getty Images

It's hard to find a company that is not touting 5G at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this year.

Telecommunications companies, chipmakers and smartphone firms are all showcasing their latest technology at the trade show as they compete to roll out fifth-generation wireless networks.

5G promises faster speeds and lower latency, increasing download speeds for consumers and boosting technologies like autonomous cars and the internet of things.

So far 5G's rollout has been limited, but many smartphone makers insist their devices will be ready to go to market later this year. Here's a look at the 5G phones that have been released so far.

  • 1. Huawei Mate X

    The 5G smartphone that has been generating the most buzz at MWC is also foldable. Huawei's Mate X is a 5G-enabled device that can be a 6.6-inch smartphone when folded, or an 8-inch tablet unfolded. The device uses Huawei's own 5G chipset, called the Balong 5000. The Chinese tech giant said the phone will be available in the "middle of 2019."

    Price: Starts at 2,299 euros ($2,600)

    Huawei's Mate X
    Benjamin Hall | CNBC

  • 2. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

    Samsung preempted MWC with its own launch event in San Francisco last week, where it unveiled its latest lineup of Galaxy S10 phones. The company said one of the phones, the Galaxy S10 5G, will work on the new super-fast networks and will be available in the second quarter of this year. Samsung also announced it will release a 5G version of its foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold.

    Price: Undisclosed

    Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
    Benjamin Hall | CNBC

  • 3. Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi hosted its first-ever launch event at MWC this year, where it unveiled a 5G phone called the Mi MIX 3. Xiaomi said it had been developing the 5G device for nearly three years. The phone will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and will be available in May.

    Price: Starts at 599 euros ($680)

    Xiaomi MIX 3 5G during the cellebration of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.
    Photo by Miquel Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 4. LG V50 ThinQ

    South Korean electronics firm LG released the V50 ThinQ smartphone on Sunday at MWC. The phone features a 6.4-inch OLED screen and a three rear-camera system that the company said it designed for creating content on a high-speed network. Instead of a foldable device, LG released an accessory called the G8 ThinQ which can be attached to the smartphone to create two screens. The company did not disclose when the device would go on sale, or its price.

    Price: Undisclosed

    LG V50 ThinQ
    LG

  • 5. ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G

    Chinese company ZTE, which also provides telecommunications equipment, added a smartphone to its lineup of 5G gear on Monday at MWC. The Axon 10 Pro 5G includes three cameras and also runs on the Qualcomm 855 processor. The company said it had developed a unique antenna in the device that also boosts signal on lower-speed networks like 3G and 4G. ZTE said the phone will be available in Europe and China in the first half of 2019.

    Price: Undisclosed

    ZTE Axon 10 Pro
    ZTE

more from Mobile World Congress