'We don't do bad things': Huawei says there is no evidence supporting US spying claims

China's Huawei does not do "bad things," according to the rotating chairman of the world's largest provider of telecommunications equipment.

Guo Ping's comments come at a time when his company is under intense scrutiny, with the U.S. pressuring its Western allies not to use Huawei's technology to build 5G networks.

Superfast 5G mobile internet is expected to revolutionize the digital economy by enabling new technologies such as self-driving cars and the internet of things.

"To build a system that we all can trust, we need aligned responsibility, unified standards and clear regulations," Huawei's Guo Ping said on stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday.

"We can proudly say that 5G is safer than 4G. As a vendor, we don't operate carriers' networks and we don't own carrier data," he added.

U.S and Chinese officials are currently working to secure a comprehensive trade agreement ahead of a March 1 deadline. The protracted trade dispute has battered financial markets and slowed down the world economy.

At the center of the conflict is Huawei, following accusations from Washington of sanctions busting, intellectual property theft and facilitating Chinese state espionage operations.

Huawei denies such accusations.

"Our responsibility (and) what we promise is we don't do anything bad — we don't do bad things," Guo said.