US Treasury yields move lower ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Senate testimony

At around 2:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.6519 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0223 percent.

Market participants are awaiting testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday. It comes after the U.S. central bank adopted a more cautious stance on future interest rate hikes last month.

On the data front, investors are likely to monitor housing starts and building permits for December at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Fed manufacturing figures for February is expected to be released at the same time, with consumer confidence data for February due later in the session.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $26 billion in 52-week bills and $32 billion in 7-year notes on Tuesday.