'Aquaman 2' gets December 2022 release date

"Aquaman" is getting a sequel, but fans of its Atlantian hero will have to wait a while before seeing him on the big screen again.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that "Aquaman 2" would be released on Dec. 16, 2022, four years after the original.

Earlier this month, the production company said it had tapped David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick ("The Walking Dead") to pen the script. Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote "Aquaman" with Will Beall ("Gangster Squad"). "Aquaman" director James Wan and Peter Safran ("The Nun") are producers on the project.

"Aquaman," led by actor Jason Momoa ("Game of Thrones"), made more than $1.13 billion at the global box office, cementing itself in the top 20 highest-grossing films worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film's performance was a welcome success for Warner Bros. after DC team-up movie "Justice League" was widely panned by critics and brought in the least amount of money of any in the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU.

Fans feared that the dismal performance of "Justice League" would spell the end for Momoa's Aquaman and Gal Gadot's turn as Wonder Woman, especially after Ben Affleck said he would not be picking up the mantle of Batman again and rumors circulated that Henry Cavill would be hanging up Superman's cape.

Gadot is set to return as Amazon Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman 1984" due out in 2020, following the runaway success of "Wonder Woman" at the box office in 2017. The film took in $821 million globally, the third-highest gross in the DCEU.

Warner Bros. had appeared to be moving away from the traditional heroes of the DC universe, instead focusing on the comedy-tinged "Shazam!" film due out in April, a standalone "Joker" film that would not be tied to the DCEU and a "Birds of Prey" movie that would feature a number of second-tier antiheroes and villains from the comics.